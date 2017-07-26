Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired accused of embezzling more than $86k

Fair
Court documents show the Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired embezzled more than $86,000 as it looked to receive overpayment from the California Department of Rehabilitation.
Documents show that beginning in January, 2016, the Center for the Blind over-billed the Department of Rehabilitation multiple times, looking for reimbursement for hours that were not worked.
23ABC contacted the Center for the Blind seeking comment. The center referred 23ABC to a Bakersfield lawfirm.
The first report of overpayment was in the amount of $44,935. The Center for the Blind provided 413 hours of instruction to consumers, but billed the Department of Rehabilitation for 1,230.
Another instance of over-billing shows the Center for the Blind received $3,795 in over-payment for 69 hours of work that did not take place.
Another incident shows 580 hours were billed for over-payment. That resulted in $37,325 of over-payment.
