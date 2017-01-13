Child accidently shoots, kills sibling with handgun in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. - A child accidently shot their sibling with a handgun in a town north of Fresno Wednesday.

Police responded to a home in Chowchilla around 4:45 p.m. where a young child had accidently shot their sibling.

The child that was shot was transported to Children’s Hospital. The child died of the injury on the way.

“This is a tragic accident that should remind parents to ensure their weapons are secure and out of reach of young children,” Chief Riviere said in a release.

The case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with info regarding the case is urged to call the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.