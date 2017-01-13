Child accidently shoots, kills sibling with handgun in Chowchilla

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 38°
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. - A child accidently shot their sibling with a handgun in a town north of Fresno Wednesday.
Police responded to a home in Chowchilla around 4:45 p.m. where a young child had accidently shot their sibling.
The child that was shot was transported to Children’s Hospital. The child died of the injury on the way.
“This is a tragic accident that should remind parents to ensure their weapons are secure and out of reach of young children,” Chief Riviere said in a release.
The case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with info regarding the case is urged to call the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.
Jose Vaca, 29, was shot by police on December 19 after he exited his vehicle holding a rifle during a routine traffic stop.
A child accidently shot their sibling with a handgun in a town north of Fresno Wednesday.
North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) announced construction will begin on the new administrative complex…
All but two minor charges against NFL assistant coach and Foothill High School football player Joey Porter have been dropped following an…