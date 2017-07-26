CHP officer formally adopts dog he rescued on freeway

Brandon Johansen
6:49 PM, Jul 25, 2017

On Tuesday, a Bakersfield CHP officer adopted a dog he rescued from a freeway.

CHP officer adopts dog he rescued from freeway

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Tuesday morning, Officer Max Taylor with the California Highway Patrol was reunited with the dog he helped rescue from a busy freeway.

Taylor formally adopted the dog, who he's naming "Harley", from Kern County Animal Services on Tuesday after rescuing the dog from a freeway center divide on July 17.

He said CHP had received over a dozen calls regarding Harley on the Southbound 99 near Hosking Avenue.

After taking the dog back to CHP headquarters and transferring her over to animal services, Taylor decided to adopt Harley and take her home on Tuesday.

Taylor decided to name the dog Harley because that's the vehicle he uses at work.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News