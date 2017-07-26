CHP officer formally adopts dog he rescued on freeway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Tuesday morning, Officer Max Taylor with the California Highway Patrol was reunited with the dog he helped rescue from a busy freeway.

Taylor formally adopted the dog, who he's naming "Harley", from Kern County Animal Services on Tuesday after rescuing the dog from a freeway center divide on July 17.

He said CHP had received over a dozen calls regarding Harley on the Southbound 99 near Hosking Avenue.

After taking the dog back to CHP headquarters and transferring her over to animal services, Taylor decided to adopt Harley and take her home on Tuesday.

Taylor decided to name the dog Harley because that's the vehicle he uses at work.