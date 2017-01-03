CHP: "Snow bunnies" leave behind trash in the Frazier Park area

9:35 AM, Jan 3, 2017
BAKERFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon posted on Facebook reminding those who play in the snow in the mountain areas to clean up after themselves.

"Please.... If you pack it in, then pack it out! Please do not leave your trash in the forest. The trash left behind endangers the wildlife and has to be cleaned up by others. Please be safe and be kind to the forest," the post stated.

Many residents in the Frazier Park and Tehachapi areas have been outspoken about visitors driving up to the mountain areas to play in the snow, causing traffic issues and leaving trash behind. 

