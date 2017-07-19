Fair
City council members may decide to repeal water restrictions. If repealed people throughout Bakersfield would be able to water every day starting next month as opposed to watering after 6 p.m. and before 9 a.m. three days a week.
Currently, people asked to water before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. three days a week.
If the repeal is approved, residents will be able to water seven days a week starting next month.
Gov. Jerry Brown lifted the drought emergency for the state of California that kept restrictions in place to make water conservation a way of life.
Since those restrictions have been put in place, the City of Bakersfield has exceeded the city's nine percent water conservation target with an actual average of 17 percent reduction in water use.
Water conservation will still be encouraged by offering conservation kits and rebates on water efficient toilets, as well as water efficient sprinkler heads.
