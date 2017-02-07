Community holds rally for former Tehachapi police officer Peter Graff

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - A former Tehachapi police officer continued to bring attention to what he called his wrongful termination from the department Monday.

Peter Graff claims he was fired from the Tehachapi Police Department for being a whistleblower about six years ago.

He was placed on administrative leave, and then fired.

Several community members held a rally on Monday in front of City Hall before the City Council meeting.

Graff spoke with us about his plans for the future and how he is not done fighting for his job.

He served nearly nine years on the force.