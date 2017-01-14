Community invited to participate in fourth annual Campout Against Cancer

8:56 PM, Jan 13, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Cancer Fund is preparing for their fourth annual Campout Against Cancer set for April 2017.

The 24-hour celebration honors survivors, remembers loved ones and raises money to improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

Community members can sponsor, create a team, or contribute on the website.

The event will take place March 31andApril 1 at the State Farm Sports Facility in Southwest Bakersfield.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News