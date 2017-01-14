Community invited to participate in fourth annual Campout Against Cancer

Light fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Cancer Fund is preparing for their fourth annual Campout Against Cancer set for April 2017.
The 24-hour celebration honors survivors, remembers loved ones and raises money to improve the quality of life for cancer patients.
Community members can sponsor, create a team, or contribute on the website.
The event will take place March 31andApril 1 at the State Farm Sports Facility in Southwest Bakersfield.
