Community members hold vigil to remember Jai Bornstein

Chloe Nordquist
6:07 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Community members gathered Wednesday evening to remember Jai Bornstein at the Liberty Bell, where they first gathered to begin their search for the 19-year-old.

The event was hosted by the Bakersfield AIDS Project and Bakersfield LGBTQ.

Event organizers hope the event will bring attention to making the world a safer place for Trans youth and other vulnerable youth.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News