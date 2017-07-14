Controversial Kern River party event canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A controversial Kern River party event has been canceled following safety concerns, organizers announced Friday.

The annual "Boobz and Tubez" event -- scheduled for September 2 -- was canceled Friday, as announced on the event's Facebook page.

The development came under scrutiny by Bakersfield Fire officials, who also took to Facebook Friday to say the event posed a "significant hazard."

BFD posted an update after the initial notice, addressing concerns about the name of the event -- and underscored their fears about the river's dangers.

"BFD Firefighters apologize for the colorful event title, but we felt our warning posted to that event site was important enough to share as a warning to our followers that might be considering participating, and as a general reminder to everyone to PLEASE not enter the Kern River," fire officials posted Friday.