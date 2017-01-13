County fire cutting staffing, mountain communities concerned

Alicia Pattillo
9:07 PM, Jan 12, 2017
9:11 PM, Jan 12, 2017

Kern County fire staffing cuts

The Kern County Fire Department is cutting staffing at stations around the county in an effort to save money.
 
No fire employee will lose their jobs but many employees are being shifted to different areas. 
 
It was hard for many residents to hear the news, especially since many consider the staff at the fire station in Stallion Springs like family. 
 
The Kern County Fire Department says they're concerned with the reduction of staff but say their focus now is finding a solution to getting those primary positions back in Stallion Springs.

