CSU school leaders propose five percent tuition increase in 2017

California State University leaders are meeting with the Board of Trustees today, January 31, 2017, to discuss increasing undergraduate tuition from $5,742, up from $5,472, a five percent increase for the first time in five years.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, this is the first year that CSU is permitted to raise tuition under Governor Jerry Brown's multiyear funding plan for the university.

Due to a 2012 state law that requires a period of consultation between CSU and student leaders months before any vote to increase tuition, students have known about the possible impending price hike. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California State Student Association opposes the tuition plan and asked CSU trustees to reject the proposal in December 2016.