CSUB students honored with Betty Creative Writing Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Winners of California State University, Bakersfield’s 2017 Betty Creative Writing Awards were recognized during the recent Sigma Tau Delta Annual Induction and Awards Ceremony.

Presented annually through the generosity of Dr. Betty and co-sponsored by Sigma Tau Delta and CSUB’s Department of English, the Betty Creative Writing Awards aim to honor and foster creative work from both undergraduate and graduate students currently attending CSUB and the CSUB Antelope Valley Center.

Students submit their original work in three separate categories: poetry, short story, and drama. All entries are judged anonymously by a volunteer screening committee consisting of CSUB English faculty who select three winners per category.

Winners are as follows:

Poetry:

1st Place - “The Lost Dream,” by Barry Ramirez

2nd Place - “Sentiment Being Told Not to Speak Aloud” Hana Qwfan

3rd Place - “Growing Up in No Particular Order,” by Julia Edith Rios

Short Story:

1st Place - “Beliefs,” by Julia Edith Rios

2nd Place - “Knight Errant,” by Bailey Russell

3rd Place - “Rise,” by Annie Russell

Drama: