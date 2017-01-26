CSUB's Walter W. Stiern Library to celebrate Chinese New Year on Thursday, January 26

It's the Year of the Rooster!

"We would like to use this opportunity to introduce Chinese culture to the University community, and bring in the year of the Rooster," said the coordinator for this event, on behalf of the Asian Faculty and Staff Network, Charles Lam.

The Asian Faculty and Staff Network at California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) will hold an event on Thursday, January 26, 2017, to celebrate the Chinese New Year. It will be held in the Dezember Reading Room from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chinese New Year, also known as the "Spring Festival" has been celebrated for more than 3000 years. It is celebrated in many Asian countries, such as China, Korea and Vietnam. It is one of the most important holidays for Chinese people all over the world. Traditional activities include feasting, cleaning, decorating with red paper cuts and couplets, lighting firecrackers, performing lion and dragon dances, and giving money in red envelopes.

There will be food, dancing, calligraphy and more to celebrate the special occasion.

