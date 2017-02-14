Delano police looking for multiple suspects in church burglary

DELANO, Calif. - Police are looking for suspects who were caught removing a night vision camera from World Harvest Church in Delano on November 18, 2016 around 5:15 a.m.

The church is located at Jefferson Street and 10th Avenue.

The first suspect is described as being medium height, heavy build, and wearing a dark colored jacket, white shirt, light colored pants, and a light colored hat. The second suspect is described as being medium height and medium build with a dark jacket, dark pants, and a dark beanie.

On December 25 around 12:30 a.m. an unknown suspect was caught on camera at the same church attempting to gain entry into two separate sheds.

The subject also removed the camera. The suspect was described as being medium height and medium build with a jacket, pants, hat, and light colored t-shirt. The suspect also had a goatee and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department tip line at (661) 721-3369.