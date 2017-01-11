Delano Regional Medical Center not permitting visitors under the age of 16 until April

DELANO, Calif. - According to the Delano Regional Medical Center, children under the age of 16 will not be allowed to visit the facility through March 31, 2017 due to flu risk concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the flu, or influenza, is more dangerous than the common cold for children and estimates that thousands of children are hospitalized, or die, from the flu every year.

Even if children have already received the flu vaccine, DRMC wants to emphasizes that there are other respiratory illnesses, such as Respiratory Synctyial Virus or Croup, that are present during flu season that can also cause serious complications in children.

Only children seeking medical help or medical procedures will be allowed to enter DRMC during this time.