Detwiler fire continues to burn, containment efforts also continue

8:56 AM, Jul 25, 2017
The Detwiler Fire is continuing to burn in Mariposa County, now having burned through 78,900 acres. Crews reported the fire is 65% contained. 

Evacuation orders and warnings in some areas have been lifted. 

