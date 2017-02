The price to get into the happiest place on earth is going up again. Starting Sunday, both a one-day or year's pass will cost you more.

On Value days, the lowest priced days of the year, tickets will now cost $97 to go to one of the parks. That's up $2.

Regular admission will will run $110, up $5.

Parking fees are also going up from $18 to $20.

The Orange County Register reports that since 2000, single-day admission prices to the park have nearly tripled, with ticket prices going up every year since 2002.

Annual passes are going up, too. The Southern California Select pass will be $339 and the Southern California pass will be $469 -- both $10 increases.