Dodgers acquire Yu Darvish from Texas Rangers before trade deadline

2:06 PM, Jul 31, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers minutes before the 1 p.m. deadline Monday July 31st. 

In exchange for Yu Darvish, the Rangers will be receiving Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy, and Brendon Davis. 

Darvish had been identified as the top interest pick for the Dodgers.

