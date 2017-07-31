Dodgers acquire Yu Darvish from Texas Rangers before trade deadline

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 78°
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers minutes before the 1 p.m. deadline Monday July 31st.
In exchange for Yu Darvish, the Rangers will be receiving Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy, and Brendon Davis.
Darvish had been identified as the top interest pick for the Dodgers.
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers minutes before the 1 p.m. deadline Monday July 31st.
Officials say two police officers in a Central California farming community have been shot in a struggle with a man, who was also struck by…
Beautiful, but underneath the surface -- dangerous.
The Kern County Public Health Department is reminding parents children need immunizations to start certain grades.