Dollar General ordered to pay $1.12M in hazardous waste disposal case

The company that owns Dollar General has been ordered to pay $1.12 million in a settlement after it was found the company mishandled hazardous waste and material.

According to the Kern County Superior Court, Dollar General, owned and operated by Dolgen California, unlawfully handled and disposed various hazardous wastes and materials over a five-year period.

The materials include electronic waste, automotive fluids, alkaline batteries, expired over the counter medications and other toxic wastes.

Undercover investigations found that Dollar General routinely sent hazardous wastes to local landfills throughout California that weren't permitted to receive those wastes.

Dollar General will pay $500,000 in civil penalties, $375,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation, $112,000 to cover supplemental environmental projects and also fund hazardous waste minimization and enhanced compliance projects worth $138,000.