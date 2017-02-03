Dollar General to create nearly 325 jobs in California this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dollar General is planning on creating approximately 325 new jobs in California this year.

The discount retailer plans to add 1,000 stores and create approximately 10,000 new jobs in the states it serves.

The approximate 10,000 new jobs will represent a roughly nine percent overall increase to its workforce.

The statewide job growth is part of the company’s overall plan to create 10,000 jobs nationwide.

Candidates looking to join Dollar General can apply for new positions online.