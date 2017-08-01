Driver repeatedly rear-ends vehicle in Huntington Park road rage incident

7:51 AM, Aug 1, 2017
KABC - It was a wild scene in Huntington Park, where a driver repeatedly plowed his car into the 
vehicle in front of him. The frightening incident was all captured on video.

It looked like a demolition derby at the corner of Alameda Street and Gage Avenue earlier 
this month.

Horrified onlookers stopped and watched from the sidewalk. One witness took out his 
cellphone and began recording.

The victim in the front car suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

