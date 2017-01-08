Elderly man suffers major injuries after being hit by car in Central Bkrsfld, was not in a crosswalk

Police said an elderly man is in the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in central Bakersfield.

Officials said at 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of 24th St and N St regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision.

When officers arrived they found an elderly man suffering from major injuries and transported him to a local hospital.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on 24th St when he struck the pedestrian who was walking westbound on 24th St in the middle of the road, outside of a crosswalk.

The driver was evaluated for DUI. It was determined that driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The intersection of 24th St and N St was closed while police conducted an investigation.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor for the pedestrian in this collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.