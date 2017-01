January 26, 2017 - A new update on Facebook is changing the trending section. Now the stories will be based on location, not social engagement. This will hopefully eliminate fake news from appearing in this area. The stories will need to be published by multiple sources that can be trusted. This update also allows for descriptions of the stories to be included under the headlines for easy reading.

