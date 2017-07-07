Family, friends to say final goodbyes to local attorney Benjamin Greene today

Services will be held today for Bakersfield attorney Benjamin Greene. Greene died in June while running a 5K at Hart Park. 

Family, friends and colleagues will gather on Friday to say their final goodbyes to local attorney Benjamin Greene. 

Greene died in June while running a 5K at Hart Park. On the day Greene died, temperatures reached 110 degrees.

A public service for Greene will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at New Life Church at 4201 Stine Road. 

The Kern County Coroner's Office said it needs to conduct more tests on Greene to determine his official cause of death. 

