Family, friends to say final goodbyes to local attorney Benjamin Greene today

Services will be held today for Bakersfield attorney Benjamin Greene. Greene died in June while running a 5K at Hart Park.
Family, friends and colleagues will gather on Friday to say their final goodbyes to local attorney Benjamin Greene.
Greene died in June while running a 5K at Hart Park. On the day Greene died, temperatures reached 110 degrees.
A public service for Greene will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at New Life Church at 4201 Stine Road.
The Kern County Coroner's Office said it needs to conduct more tests on Greene to determine his official cause of death.
The Delano Police Department is looking for anyone tied to a deadly shooting.
The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a fatal crash in central Bakersfield.