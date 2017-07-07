Family, friends to say final goodbyes to local attorney Benjamin Greene today

Family, friends and colleagues will gather on Friday to say their final goodbyes to local attorney Benjamin Greene.

Greene died in June while running a 5K at Hart Park. On the day Greene died, temperatures reached 110 degrees.

A public service for Greene will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at New Life Church at 4201 Stine Road.

The Kern County Coroner's Office said it needs to conduct more tests on Greene to determine his official cause of death.