Family light show gets bigger and better every year

Andrew Worth
11:35 PM, Dec 25, 2016
11:42 PM, Dec 25, 2016

This year they decided to raise money for KC Honor Flight

The Manges Family light show takes place at 5515 Beacon Court.

Jay Manges says the light usually click on around 5:30 p.m. and turn off around 11 p.m.

This year the family also decided to raise money for Kern County Honor Flight. 

So far they have raised $800 and hope to get even more before the show finishes at the end of the year.

“You know I find it a shame that there were so many that are towards the end of their lifespan that may never get to see it that you know fought for this country and you know gave a lot. And I just really wanted to thank them for their service,” said Manges.

