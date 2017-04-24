"Farm-Raiser" held for flooded Lamont farm

LAMONT, Calif. - Dozens of community members gathered at Moo Creamery in southwest Bakersfield to help a local farm rebuild after massive storms left their land flooded.

Autonomy Farms, located in Lamont, lost their chickens and vegetable crops after the historically wet winter brought flooding to the area.

A "farm-raiser" was held at Moo Creamery to help get the farm up and running again after no aid came from the state or federal government.

If you were unable to make the event but are interested in donating, they have set up a GoFundMe page.