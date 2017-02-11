Farmers concerned about impact of immigration policies on agriculture industry

5:26 PM, Feb 10, 2017

Some Central Valley farmers are concerned about the possibility of losing some of their workforce, due to immigration policies proposed by President Trump.

Researchers at UC Davis said about 70% of all farm workers are living in the U.S. illegally.

Farm owners told the New York Times they’re worried the new immigration policies would destroy the workforce.

California agriculture is a $35 billion a year industry.

The Times said that figure could be cut drastically if undocumented immigrants are deported.

