Farmers concerned about impact of immigration policies on agriculture industry

Light rain
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
LO: 44°
HI: 66°
LO: 42°
Some Central Valley farmers are concerned about the possibility of losing some of their workforce, due to immigration policies proposed by President Trump.
Researchers at UC Davis said about 70% of all farm workers are living in the U.S. illegally.
Farm owners told the New York Times they’re worried the new immigration policies would destroy the workforce.
California agriculture is a $35 billion a year industry.
The Times said that figure could be cut drastically if undocumented immigrants are deported.
Bakersfield police are looking for a suspect involved in a burglary near Columbus Street and University Ave in Northeast Bakersfield.
Some Central Valley farmers are concerned about the possibility of losing some of their workforce, due to immigration policies proposed by…
We need to help our kids and teens with mental illness and suicide. We need to ask the questions. We need to talk.
Lake Isabella is currently at the highest level since September 2011.