February 6 declared Ronald Reagan Day in California

5:17 PM, Feb 6, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Efforts to commemorate Ronald Reagan’s birthday in California have become the center of controversy.

On Reagan’s 106th birthday, California lawmakers voted to pass the resolution to mark Monday, February 6 as Ronald Reagan Day in the state.

Even though it passed 59-4, the resolution was heavily debated on the Assembly floor.

One member said Reagan’s achievements ought to be balanced by calling out his shortcomings, calling California’s growing homeless population Reagan’s “legacy”.

