Fiancé speaks out after husband was killed in DUI accident

Francisco De La Cruz, 25, was killed by a drunk driver near Highway 119 and Stine Road, Sunday morning.

“He was just coming home to his family... and yet that guy, he just, he gets to live… its not fair,” said Alisa Wheeler, Francisco’s fiancé.

Witnesses say the driver of the other vehicle was weaving in and out of his lane, crossed over into the westbound lane and hit Francisco head on.

Francisco was then airlifted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

“My head keeps telling me over and over he is gone, but my heart still hopes he comes around that corner,” Alisa said.

Francisco and his fiancé Alisa have two young boys, ages two and five.

The boys don’t quite understand death, but know their dad is in the sky watching over them.

“[The five-year-old] will talk to the sky constantly, morning, straight in the morning he will run out and say good morning. And wave up the sky and at night he tells him goodnight.”

Alisa does not know what the future holds for her family, but she does want to put her fiancé rest.

Francisco’s GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-get-francisco-rest.