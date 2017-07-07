Fire burning off Highway 155 covering 300 acres

12:26 PM, Jul 7, 2017
1 hour ago
A fire burning north of Bakersfield off Highway 155 is now covering 300 acres. 

The blaze, now being called the Hawk Fire, ignited Friday morning in the area of Highway 65 and the 155. 

