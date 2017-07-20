Fit Pantry shows that fast food can be healthy

This week on "At The Table" Jada Montemarano heads to Fit Pantry to check out their healthy food drive-thru.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - When hearing "fast food" many think of unhealthy items or bad quality meals, but Fit Pantry is changing that stigma. Owners Sarah and Tarin are former body builders who want to bring fit food to the average person.

Nestled in Northwest Bakersfield, Fit Pantry even has a drive-thru for busy people on the go or for those who want to stay in the comfort of their air-conditioned car. The best part is, nothing is pre-made!

All meals are made fresh-to-order, with some ingredients already prepared in a Chipotle-like prep station. There are healthy versions of your favorites like tacos, burgers, and breakfast burritos!

Fit Pantry keeps their ingredients fresh and pure, with no butter, freezers, or fryers on the premises. Sarah and Tarin told Jada that they create flavors with spices or vegetables to keep the food from being bland.

You can visit Fit Pantry at 5519 Calloway Drive.

 

