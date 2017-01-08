Flash flood warning for Frazier Park, Lebec

Expires at 5:30 p.m.

5:04 PM, Jan 7, 2017

Flash flood warning Frazier Park 010717

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The National Weather Service has issued another flash flood warning for parts of Kern County, this time affecting Frazier Park and Lebec.

The warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News