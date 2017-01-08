Flash flood warning for Frazier Park, Lebec

The National Weather Service has issued another flash flood warning for parts of Kern County, this time affecting Frazier Park and Lebec.

⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Frazier Park CA and Lebec CA until 5:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/hHRdlQLVOT — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 8, 2017

The warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.