Flash flood warning for Frazier Park, Lebec

Flash flood warning Frazier Park 010717
The National Weather Service has issued another flash flood warning for parts of Kern County, this time affecting Frazier Park and Lebec.
⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Frazier Park CA and Lebec CA until 5:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/hHRdlQLVOT— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 8, 2017
The warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Kern County, including Tehachapi, Golden Hills and Lake Isabella.
