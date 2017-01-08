Flash flood warning issued for Tehachapi, Golden Hills

Expires at 4:30 p.m.

4:03 PM, Jan 7, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Kern County, including Tehachapi, Golden Hills and Lake Isabella.

The warning is set to last until 4:30 p.m.

