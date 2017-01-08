Flash flood warning issued for Tehachapi, Golden Hills

Cloudy
Flash Flood Warning 010716
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Kern County, including Tehachapi, Golden Hills and Lake Isabella.
⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Tehachapi CA and Golden Hills CA until 4:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/YW059JrnTp— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 7, 2017
The warning is set to last until 4:30 p.m.
The Arvin Police Department is investigating a homicide East of Arvin.
Officials with Alta Sierra Ski Resort said they will be forced to closed Saturday because of heavy rain.
The California Highway Patrol has required drivers to have chains on several Kern County roadways.