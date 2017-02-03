Foothill High School placed on lockdown

Light rain
HI: 67°
LO: 53°
HI: 64°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 48°
According to the school, Foothill High School has been put on lockdown.
There has been no information as to why.
This story is developing.
UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 8:00 a.m.): Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for a man with a gun in the area near Foothill High School.
Lady Antebellum is returning to Bakersfield in their You Look Good World Tour!
Caliente Union School District has closed Piute Mountain School again.
Updated 6:15am: Bakersfield Police have released new details in the incident giving an idea of what happened last night.