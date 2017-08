BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Foster Family Agency will be holding back to school events where they will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to foster children.

An upcoming event will be held on Tuesday August 1st at Incredible John's Pizza at 11:30 a.m. where the organization will be highlighting just exactly what they are doing and how that is helping the community.

The Condors mascot will be present at 11:30 to take pictures with the children, and parents at the event.