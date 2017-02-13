Four people, 2 dogs make it out of house fire in South Bakersfield

One person has been hospitalized after a fire in South Bakersfield on Monday morning.

According to Bakersfield Fire crews, a home on Mandeline Avenue, just off Hughes Road, south of Pacheco, caught fire around 4 a.m.

Four people were inside, but were able to make it out. Two dogs also made it out. One person was hospitalized with mild smoke inhalation. Bakersfield Fire officials say the man who was hospitalized initially made it out of the home, but went back inside to try to save the family's dogs. He wasn't able to get his dogs, but they were saved by fire crews.

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Total damage is estimated at $75,000.