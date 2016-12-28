Frazier Park residents, law enforcement asking for respect of private property

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. - The storm that swept through Kern County over the holiday weekend brought snow to our mountain communities--and the visitors followed.

Several inches of snow blanketed the Frazier Park area, attracting travelers from the Interstate 5.

The influx of people is something that the Kern County Sheriff's Office has had to deal with for quite some time.

"We ask that people who come and visit be respectful of people who actually live here," said Sgt. David Kessler. "Stay off their property, use public areas to do their sledding and playing in the snow."

Kessler also said that they've had to handle several calls regarding trespassers on a day-to-day basis.

"Cutting down fences, we've had that in the past," he said.

KCSO recommends that visitors play in the local park, or in Lockwood Valley or Mt. Pinos. The latter two are run by the U.S. Forest Service; thus, a pass is required. Passes can be purchased at some local shops or at Big 5. Playing in those areas without a pass can result in a fine.