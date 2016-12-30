Fred's Barbecue Factory in Northwest Bakersfield burglarized, three suspects at large

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nordquist, Chloe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fred’s Barbecue Factory in Northwest Bakersfield was burglarized early Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m., according to one of the owners.

Surveillance video sent to 23ABC on Facebook showed three people in jackets breaking in through the front door window with their faces covered. The burglars took cash and broke the front window.

The restaurant is located on Rosedale Highway. Anyone with information should contact police.

