Governor Brown declares state of emergency in multiple counties, including Kern following storms

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued two emergency proclamations Monday in counties across California to secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from severe winter storms.

The storms have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways.

Kern County was one of the counties included in the state of emergency.

Other counties include:

Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba and Del Norte