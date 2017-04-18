Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 54°
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities chasing a murder suspect through South Los Angeles.
The state of California is giving out disabled parking permits to people who may not need it. That’s the word today from the…
Jasmine Betancourt's son is 10 years old and attends Sandrini Elementary School in southwest Bakersfield.
A bill to reform bail in California, introduced by Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), will be heard before the California State Assembly's…
The Kern High School District said they plan to install cameras on all campuses in hopes of preventing vandalism and thefts.