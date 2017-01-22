Highway 178 closes again due to rock slides; second closure today

Cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 50°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
HI: 56°
LO: 41°
Highway 178 at Kern Canyon is closed again due to rock slides.
Cal-Trans tweeted the following at 7:27 p.m. on Saturday:
KERN: SR 178 is again CLOSED through Kern Canyon due to rock slides. Maintenance crews on site. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/Hw4ecjs8Hm— Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 22, 2017
KERN: SR 178 is again CLOSED through Kern Canyon due to rock slides. Maintenance crews on site. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/Hw4ecjs8Hm
The closure comes roughly two hours after a previous closure was lifted. There is no estimation for opening at this time.
Highway 178 at Kern Canyon is closed again due to rock slides.
A portion of Highway 178 at the Kern Canyon reopened Saturday evening after weather forced the closure on Friday.
Tehachapi residents woke up to snow Saturday morning.
Enter for your chance to win TWO tickets to see Blake Shelton at Rabobank Arena on February 16, 2017.