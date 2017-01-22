Highway 178 closes again due to rock slides; second closure today

Highway 178 at Kern Canyon is closed again due to rock slides.

Cal-Trans tweeted the following at 7:27 p.m. on Saturday:

KERN: SR 178 is again CLOSED through Kern Canyon due to rock slides. Maintenance crews on site. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/Hw4ecjs8Hm — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 22, 2017

The closure comes roughly two hours after a previous closure was lifted. There is no estimation for opening at this time.