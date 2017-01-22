Highway 178 closes again due to rock slides; second closure today

7:42 PM, Jan 21, 2017
Highway 178 at Kern Canyon is closed again due to rock slides.

Cal-Trans tweeted the following at 7:27 p.m. on Saturday:

The closure comes roughly two hours after a previous closure was lifted. There is no estimation for opening at this time.

