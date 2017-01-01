Highway 178 through the canyon closed due to rock slides, pot holes from rain

Jessica Harrington
8:15 AM, Jan 1, 2017
11:48 AM, Jan 1, 2017

Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon closed due to rockslides, pot holes. Caltrans hopes to have it reopened in the next few hours.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (11:48 a.m.): Highway 178 through the canyon has been reopened. 

Caltrans has closed Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon because of rock slides and potholes. 

Officials said the rain yesterday caused the rock slides, so they closed the roadway for the safety of drivers. 

Officials said they hope to have the roadway reopened within the next few hours. 

