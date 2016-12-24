Cloudy
HI: 51°
LO: 41°
HI: 53°
LO: 36°
HI: 55°
A multi-vehicle crash has snarled holiday traffic headed westbound on Highway 58 in Central Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol reported on Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 5:40 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened following the multi-vehicle accident.
====================================
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016, 2:52 p.m.): According to California Highway Patrol, it will be another 90 minutes until westbound Highway 58 is clear.
Several people were hurt in the multi-vehicle accident including two patients pinned inside of a passenger vehicle. Two people were critically injured,according to BFD.
Six people were transported to the hospital and six other occupants refused treatment and transport.
Google Maps reported a traffic backup in westbound lanes from Highway 99 to Cottonwood Road.
As the calendar gets ready to turn over to a new year, 23ABC Sports Director Stephen Hicks documented the busy year in local sports.
Reports of heavy snow in Pine Mountain Club caused vehicles to get stuck Friday night.
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 9:45 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened near Broome Road. Traffic is no longer impacting the area.
Five people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Southwest Bakersfield canal on Friday, police said.