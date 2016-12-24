BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 5:40 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened following the multi-vehicle accident.

UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016, 2:52 p.m.): According to California Highway Patrol, it will be another 90 minutes until westbound Highway 58 is clear.

A multi-vehicle crash has snarled holiday traffic headed westbound on Highway 58 in Central Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol reported on Friday.

Several people were hurt in the multi-vehicle accident including two patients pinned inside of a passenger vehicle. Two people were critically injured,according to BFD.

Six people were transported to the hospital and six other occupants refused treatment and transport.

Google Maps reported a traffic backup in westbound lanes from Highway 99 to Cottonwood Road.