Highway 99 traffic backing up near California Avenue after crash in fast lane heading southbound

Zuriel Loving
8:48 AM, Jan 12, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A pickup truck hauling PVC pipe on Highway 99 hit a sedan near the California Avenue exit around 8:11 a.m. on January 12, 2017.

The two vehicles blocked the two left lanes and flames were reported by the California Highway Patrol. Traffic is backed up to the Highway 58 interchange.

Expect delays.

