Holiday air travel not delayed in Bakersfield, despite weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local travelers at Meadows Field Airport didn’t have much problem getting out of Bakersfield Friday, despite the wet weather.

However, the winter blasting the rest of the country was affecting travel.

The polar vortex is hitting other parts of the country, concerning travelers about their plans.

"Because it's two stops, I'm praying that all is well and we get to where we're going and that the connections work out ok,” Malaika Howard said. “Right now the weather is OK, so I'm praying it going to work out fine."