HolidayLights at California Living Museum closed Friday due to weather

Chloe Nordquist
3:21 PM, Dec 30, 2016
6 mins ago
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - HolidayLights at the California Living Museum will be closed Friday, January 30 due to poor weather conditions.

CALM plans to be open Saturday, December 31 weather pending.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News