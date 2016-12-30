HolidayLights at California Living Museum closed Friday due to weather

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - HolidayLights at the California Living Museum will be closed Friday, January 30 due to poor weather conditions.
CALM plans to be open Saturday, December 31 weather pending.
