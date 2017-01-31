Homes damaged, vehicle buried in Hollywood Hills after landslide

LOS ANGELES - A hillside gave way in the Hollywood Hills Monday evening, sending mud and debris tumbling down into the yards of at least two homes, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.

The landslide buried two power poles and took down power lines, creating a power outage in the neighborhood.The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said about 340 customers were without power.

The incident is in the 8100 block of Laurel View Drive, near Crescent Heights Boulevard. The backyard of a home on Hillside Avenue slid down onto the front yard of two homes on Laurel View, officials said, but did not enter the homes. The debris did bury at least one vehicle.

The homes themselves appeared to escape major damage, officials said.

Fire crews that responded to the area say they were able to walk people out of one of the affected homes who had called 911 because they were unable to exit on their own.

It appears no was injured in the landslide.

Five homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials are still trying to evaluate the conditions to see if there is a risk of additional flows and damage to more homes.

Traffic is continuing to be allowed to move on nearby Laurel Canyon.