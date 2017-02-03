Lockdown lifted for three Bakersfield elementary schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 4:40 p.m.): A postal worker was robbed Friday by an armed suspect in East Bakersfield near Park and Ryan Drives. No mail was taken, but a camouflage backpack was stolen, according to police.

The first suspect, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5'8"-5'9", average build, and short hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10", and thin with light skin and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

============

UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 12:27 p.m.): According to the Bakersfield City School District, the three schools have had their lockdown lifted.

============

UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 12:11 p.m.): According to the Bakersfield Police Department, there was a report of a robbery with a firearm near Park Drive and Ryan Drive around 11:26 a.m., which is close to Walter Stiern Elementary School.

The suspects took off, and they are not in custody.

============

UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 12:03 p.m.): Eissler Elementary has also been placed on lockdown.

It's unclear at this time why the schools are on lockdown.

=============

According to the Bakersfield City School District, both Hort and Stiern Elementary have been placed on lockdown.

This story is developing.