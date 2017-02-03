Lockdown lifted for three Bakersfield elementary schools

Zuriel Loving, Chloe Nordquist
11:58 AM, Feb 3, 2017
1 min ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 4:40 p.m.): A postal worker was robbed Friday by an armed suspect in East Bakersfield near Park and Ryan Drives. No mail was taken, but a camouflage backpack was stolen, according to police.

The first suspect, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5'8"-5'9", average build, and short hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10", and thin with light skin and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

============

UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 12:27 p.m.): According to the Bakersfield City School District, the three schools have had their lockdown lifted.

============

UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 12:11 p.m.): According to the Bakersfield Police Department, there was a report of a robbery with a firearm near Park Drive and Ryan Drive around 11:26 a.m., which is close to Walter Stiern Elementary School.

The suspects took off, and they are not in custody.

============

UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 12:03 p.m.): Eissler Elementary has also been placed on lockdown.

It's unclear at this time why the schools are on lockdown.

=============

According to the Bakersfield City School District, both Hort and Stiern Elementary have been placed on lockdown.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News