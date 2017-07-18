IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes for its 59th anniversary

Morgan Wheeler
6:00 PM, Jul 17, 2017
IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary tomorrow with an appropriate treat for their customers. On Tuesday July 18, customers can get a short stack of pancakes for just 59 cents.

The offer is good from 7 a.m. - 7p.m. for dine-in customers only. 

The two Bakersfield locations are: 3252 Riverside Dr. and 9220 Rosedale Hwy.

