IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes for its 59th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary tomorrow with an appropriate treat for their customers.

On Tuesday July 18, customers can get a short stack of pancakes for just 59 cents.

The offer is good from 7 a.m. - 7p.m. for dine-in customers only.

The two Bakersfield locations are: 3252 Riverside Dr. and 9220 Rosedale Hwy.