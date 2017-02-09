Judge: Sabrina Limon will stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Kern County judge ruled there is enough evidence against Sabrina Limon to continue with the murder trial. Limon is accused of first degree murder in the death of her husband Robert Limon in 2014.

The decision was made by Judge Brownlee after hearing two days of testimony from several witnesses for the prosecution.

One of those witnesses included Sabrina Limon's former lover, Jonathan Hearn. Hearn took a plea deal last month on the condition that he must testify against Sabrina.

In his testimony, Hearn said that Sabrina was a part of the plans to kill Robert. Hearn also spoke about their attempt to poison Limon with arsenic-trioxide months before he was shot. Hearn said that Sabrina was his first true love and that she manipulated him.

The defense tried to emphasize that it was Hearn who fired the two fatal shots. Hearn said that was true, but said Sabrina was behind it all.

The judge ultimately ruled that there was enough evidence for Sabrina to stand trial. She's due in court on February 21.